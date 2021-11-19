HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,048 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $46,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $71.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

