Head-To-Head Analysis: BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) vs. Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Where Food Comes From and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 12.75% 21.11% 13.84% BigCommerce -28.59% -21.94% -12.86%

6.2% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.9% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.7% of BigCommerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Where Food Comes From and BigCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A BigCommerce 0 8 5 0 2.38

BigCommerce has a consensus price target of $69.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.71%. Given BigCommerce’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Where Food Comes From and BigCommerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $20.08 million 4.39 $1.38 million $0.45 32.07 BigCommerce $152.37 million 23.55 -$37.56 million ($0.80) -63.09

Where Food Comes From has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BigCommerce. BigCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Where Food Comes From, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigCommerce has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats BigCommerce on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc. engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other. The Verification and Certification segment sell validation solutions, consulting services, and hardware. The Software Sales and Related Consulting segment offers products via a SaaS model and web-hosting services. The company was founded by John Saunders and Leann Saunders in 1998 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, CO.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 155 countries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

