Head-To-Head Comparison: Ecoark (ZEST) versus The Competition

Ecoark (NASDAQ: ZEST) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ecoark to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Ecoark has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark’s peers have a beta of 0.63, indicating that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ecoark and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark -52.21% -54.24% -28.34% Ecoark Competitors -31.37% -49.60% 5.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ecoark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ecoark and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecoark Competitors 2131 10663 15405 539 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 15.17%. Given Ecoark’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ecoark has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ecoark and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $15.56 million -$20.89 million -5.70 Ecoark Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.31 million -3.94

Ecoark’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ecoark. Ecoark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ecoark peers beat Ecoark on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Ecoark Company Profile

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

