Head to Head Comparison: LightInTheBox (LITB) vs. Its Competitors

LightInTheBox (NYSE: LITB) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare LightInTheBox to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of LightInTheBox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LightInTheBox and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LightInTheBox $398.15 million $13.32 million 12.54 LightInTheBox Competitors $14.22 billion $633.81 million 179.33

LightInTheBox’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LightInTheBox. LightInTheBox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

LightInTheBox has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightInTheBox’s peers have a beta of 1.23, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LightInTheBox and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightInTheBox 3.19% 28.40% 9.79% LightInTheBox Competitors -6.85% -5.23% -1.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LightInTheBox and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A LightInTheBox Competitors 248 1109 3237 59 2.67

As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 15.60%. Given LightInTheBox’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LightInTheBox has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online. The Services and Others segment consists of logistics and other value-added services such as marketing services, primarily to small businesses in China and suppliers. The company was founded by Qu Ji Guo, Xin Wen, Liang Zhang, Jun Liu, and Chit Chau in June 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

