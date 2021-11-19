Head to Head Comparison: MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) versus Spirits Cap (OTCMKTS:SSCC)

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) and Spirits Cap (OTCMKTS:SSCC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of MGP Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of MGP Ingredients shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Spirits Cap shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

MGP Ingredients has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirits Cap has a beta of -0.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MGP Ingredients and Spirits Cap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGP Ingredients 12.61% 18.70% 11.77% Spirits Cap N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGP Ingredients and Spirits Cap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGP Ingredients $395.52 million 4.15 $40.35 million $3.58 20.90 Spirits Cap N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MGP Ingredients has higher revenue and earnings than Spirits Cap.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MGP Ingredients and Spirits Cap, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGP Ingredients 0 2 0 0 2.00 Spirits Cap 0 0 0 0 N/A

MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.51%. Given MGP Ingredients’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MGP Ingredients is more favorable than Spirits Cap.

Summary

MGP Ingredients beats Spirits Cap on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc. engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol. It also includes warehouse services, including barrel put away, barrel storage and barrel retrieval services. The Ingredient Solutions segment consists of specialty starches and proteins and commodity starches and proteins. The company was founded by Cloud L. Cray in 1941 and is headquartered in Atchison, KS.

Spirits Cap Company Profile

Spirts Cap Corp distributes beer and malt liquor products manufactured by Pabst Brewing Company. The Company markets these products principally in Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens, Staten Island and Westchester County, New York. Spirts Cap Corp, formerly known as CAPITAL BEVERG, is based in Dover, United States.

