Head-To-Head Review: CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) vs. H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) and CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and CyberAgent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H. Lundbeck A/S 11.94% 19.70% 9.42% CyberAgent N/A N/A N/A

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and CyberAgent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H. Lundbeck A/S $2.71 billion 1.96 $242.21 million $1.64 16.26 CyberAgent $4.44 billion 2.17 $78.38 million $0.08 122.71

H. Lundbeck A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CyberAgent. H. Lundbeck A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberAgent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of H. Lundbeck A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberAgent has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for H. Lundbeck A/S and CyberAgent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H. Lundbeck A/S 2 1 3 0 2.17 CyberAgent 0 0 1 0 3.00

H. Lundbeck A/S currently has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.04%. Given H. Lundbeck A/S’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe H. Lundbeck A/S is more favorable than CyberAgent.

Summary

H. Lundbeck A/S beats CyberAgent on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s. The company was founded by Hans Lundbeck on August 14, 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones. The Internet Advertising segment deals with advertising technology, advertising agency, and mobile advertisements. The Investment Development segment manages funds and corporate venture capital business. The Others segment operates fan sites and provides smartphone services. The company was founded by Susumu Fujita and Yusuke Hidaka on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

