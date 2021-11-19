Head-To-Head Survey: New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) versus RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and New Residential Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New Residential Investment $1.95 billion 2.67 -$1.41 billion $1.37 8.15

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Residential Investment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.7% of New Residential Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of New Residential Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and New Residential Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71 New Residential Investment 0 1 11 0 2.92

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $24.71, indicating a potential upside of 36.92%. New Residential Investment has a consensus target price of $12.06, indicating a potential upside of 8.02%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than New Residential Investment.

Profitability

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and New Residential Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A New Residential Investment 39.50% 13.53% 1.85%

Summary

New Residential Investment beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative expenses, the management fees and incentive compensation, and corporate cash and related interest income. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

