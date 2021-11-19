Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Health Catalyst worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $516,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,179 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $172,524.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,732. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

HCAT opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.37.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

