HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Director Frank Gordon Acquires 4,000 Shares

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Director Frank Gordon bought 4,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HealthStream stock remained flat at $$25.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 118,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.68 million, a P/E ratio of 109.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HealthStream by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HealthStream by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in HealthStream by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

