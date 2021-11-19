Hedget Market Cap Reaches $9.15 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.22 or 0.00008875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $505,544.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00048517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.10 or 0.00224451 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00090420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

