HedgeTrade 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $84,850.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $269.27 million and approximately $84,850.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SSV Network (SSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020542 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00125160 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

