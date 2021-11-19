Hegic (HEGIC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.84 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a total market cap of $69.16 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hegic has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.93 or 0.00226701 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00090596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 621,810,734 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

