HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Shares Down 1%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €62.46 ($70.98) and last traded at €62.50 ($71.02). Approximately 56,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €63.10 ($71.70).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($63.64) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($69.27) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($69.32) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €57.00 ($64.77).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €60.25 and its 200 day moving average is €58.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion and a PE ratio of 13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

