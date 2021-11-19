Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a market cap of $822.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.