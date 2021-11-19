Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 880%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.73. 89,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,670. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.09 and its 200 day moving average is $129.88. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $154.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,113.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

