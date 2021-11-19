Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $854.02

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 854.02 ($11.16) and traded as high as GBX 856.60 ($11.19). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 850 ($11.11), with a volume of 1,230,799 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,009 ($13.18) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,067.71 ($13.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -160.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 858.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 854.02.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 854 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £13,604.22 ($17,774.00).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

