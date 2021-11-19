Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.03.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCXLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt upgraded Hiscox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

HCXLF opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

