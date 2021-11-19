Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $1.05 on Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $410.89 million and $97.97 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000889 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001054 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 390,264,249 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

