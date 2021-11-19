Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Short Interest Update

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the October 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HGYN traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 63,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,972. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.22. Hong Yuan Holding Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.47.

Hong Yuan Holding Group Company Profile

Hongyuan Holdings Group Co Ltd. designs and manufactures proprietary starch-based, and algae-based bio-plastic resins. Its bio-resins can replace a significant portion of the petroleum-based additives with bio-based material, such as starches from tapioca, corn, wheat and potatoes. The company was founded by Frederic Scheer on September 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Oceanside, NY.

