Hord (HORD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $560,757.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last week, Hord has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and approximately $560,757.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00071092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00073227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00093637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,165.78 or 0.07222672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,289.03 or 0.99328262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

