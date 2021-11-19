HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Update

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the October 14th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 587.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HORIBA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS HRIBF remained flat at $$68.57 during trading on Friday. HORIBA has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.34.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

