Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce sales of $280.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $276.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $284.70 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $256.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.69. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

