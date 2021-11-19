HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,300 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. HP makes up 2.7% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 128.1% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 38,326 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of HP by 1.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,747 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,805 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 80.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

