Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Down 31.4% in October

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the October 14th total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Indl Alliance S reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.92. 1,038,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 472,563 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 441,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,272 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,872 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 78,841 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.