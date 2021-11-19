Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the October 14th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 496.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huhtamäki Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get Huhtamäki Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:HOYFF remained flat at $$44.50 during trading hours on Friday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58.

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.