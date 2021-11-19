Hush Market Capitalization Tops $792,747.97 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $792,747.97 and $342.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.31 or 0.00311728 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.12 or 0.00162644 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00101154 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004353 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

