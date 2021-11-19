HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.57% of HUYA worth $23,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 519.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HUYA by 387.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in HUYA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in HUYA by 22.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 180.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HUYA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. China Renaissance Securities lowered their price target on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $8.62 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.79.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

