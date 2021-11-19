Hydra (HYDRA) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $13.32 or 0.00022956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a total market cap of $51.40 million and $793,057.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydra has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00071917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00072385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00093433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,259.20 or 0.07339392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,204.76 or 1.00297610 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 16,469,824 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars.

