HyperDAO Market Cap Reaches $9.25 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and $574,665.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,781,480 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

