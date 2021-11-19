Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) Shares Up 7.7%

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEGY)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.

Hyve Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITEGY)

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and other related activities. It offers content marketing, website designing, channel campaigns and marketing automation services. It carries out its operations through the following segments: Global Brands, Asia, Central Asia, Eastern & Southern Europe, Russia, and UK.

