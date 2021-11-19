I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $1,384.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.55 or 0.00326742 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012464 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005842 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012980 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,234,716 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

