IBStoken Reaches Market Cap of $2,433.57 (IBS)

IBStoken (CURRENCY:IBS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last seven days, IBStoken has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One IBStoken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. IBStoken has a total market cap of $2,433.57 and $38,229.00 worth of IBStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IBStoken Profile

IBStoken (CRYPTO:IBS) is a coin. IBStoken’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,069,402 coins. The official website for IBStoken is www.ibstoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SC Telecom develops the blockchain network for the Irbis Network and conducts IEO to attract investments. Irbis Network is a decentralized network created by SC Telecom. It serves the purpose of combining telecom, messengers, VoIP, Internet-of-Things (IoT), and 5G network technologies with encryption and routing technologies based on a decentralized infrastructure. Blockchain technology eliminates a large number of vulnerabilities that are contained in the SS7/GSM protocol. “

