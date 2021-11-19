ICHI Hits Market Capitalization of $18.13 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $18.13 million and $185,561.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $4.79 or 0.00008153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00071220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00072599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00092177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.78 or 0.07313089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,517.82 or 0.99504207 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,781,418 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

