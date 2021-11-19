Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Iain Mackenzie Sells 2,500 Shares

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ichor stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.20. 355,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 2.20.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,966,000 after acquiring an additional 37,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,113,000 after purchasing an additional 189,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,370,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 3,968.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 634,980 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

