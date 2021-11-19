Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will report $28.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.80 million and the lowest is $28.09 million. Identiv reported sales of $24.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $103.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.34 million to $104.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $130.84 million, with estimates ranging from $130.80 million to $130.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Identiv has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $529.64 million, a PE ratio of 596.25 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $616,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 16,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $402,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,414 shares of company stock worth $4,248,573 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Identiv by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,176 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Identiv by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Identiv by 180.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 77.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.