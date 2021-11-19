Idle Trading Down 17% This Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $3.83 or 0.00006537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idle has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market cap of $10.84 million and approximately $290,199.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00072030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00092763 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,273.34 or 0.07290941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,807.37 or 1.00333946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,830,254 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars.

