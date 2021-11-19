IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,218,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,227 shares of company stock valued at $292,249,954 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $38.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,734.62. 118,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,466. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,398.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3,395.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

