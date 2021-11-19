IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,952 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 5,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 611 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.74 on Friday, reaching $250.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.94. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

