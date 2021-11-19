IFG Advisory LLC Buys 19,496 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 187.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 160,691 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,386,000.

SCHP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,834. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79.

