IFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $989,563,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $588,283,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,513 shares of company stock worth $49,251,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $357.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $148.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.29 and a 200-day moving average of $140.18.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

