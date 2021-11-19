IFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,297,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.35. 39,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,172,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.26 and its 200-day moving average is $189.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.71 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.05%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

