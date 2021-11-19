IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 152.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,230.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $891,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $471.05. 176,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,064. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $355.49 and a 52 week high of $472.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $451.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.