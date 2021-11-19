IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.36% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,517,000 after acquiring an additional 134,577 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,099,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 444,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 264,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 39,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 236,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

FUTY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,932. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $45.14.

