IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,788,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average is $96.21. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

