IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 45.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,218,000 after buying an additional 574,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $405.96. 60,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,827. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $406.54. The stock has a market cap of $428.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

