IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,436 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $5,666,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 16.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 30,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 4,746.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 4.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.38.

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.81. 16,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,188. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.23. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $98.15 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

