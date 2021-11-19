IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 5,501 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Gentex by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,036. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

