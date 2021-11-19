IFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.24. 475,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,772,621. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $224.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

