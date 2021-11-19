Ilika’s (IKA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Ilika (LON:IKA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.85% from the stock’s current price.

LON IKA opened at GBX 139.90 ($1.83) on Friday. Ilika has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93.40 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The stock has a market cap of £219.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

About Ilika

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

