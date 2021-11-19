Illuvium (ILV) Price Hits $1,006.07

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $1,006.07 or 0.01744341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $646.45 million and $57.06 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00071092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00073227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00093637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,165.78 or 0.07222672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,289.03 or 0.99328262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,551 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

